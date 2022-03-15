PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — One of the founders of a Northeast Portland-based pet rescue and adoption organization is now facing federal fraud conspiracy charges months after Multnomah County animal authorities seized over 100 animals from the organization.
Court documents obtained by KOIN-TV say Tori Lynn Head is accused of charging Woofin Palooza customers “fake appointment fees,” failing to reimburse payment for spay and neuter services, mislabeling animal drugs, and improperly charging customers to treat sick animals.
It wasn’t immediately known if Head has a lawyer to comment on her behalf.
“From at least December 2019 through January 2021, on more than 280 occasions, defendant Tori Lynn Head and others made material misrepresentations about the health and behavior of animals to customers,” according to the federal court document filed March 10. “Based on these material misrepresentations and others, customers paid Woofin Palooza either by credit card or check, adoption fees totaling more than $82,000.”
In a separate case, Head and Samantha Miller have pleaded not guilty to charges of animal neglect, identity theft and forgery in Multnomah County Circuit Court, after animals were seized from their operation by Multnomah County Animal Services in 2020.
