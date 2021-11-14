LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Jeremiah Pope had 14 points off the bench to carry Rider to a 63-53 win over Delaware State on Sunday.
Dwight Murray Jr. had 13 points for Rider (2-1). Dimencio Vaughn added 12 points. Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson had 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Myles Carter had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Hornets (1-2). Fahim Jenneto added 13 points. Dominik Fragala had 10 points. Chris Sodom had a career-high 15 rebounds plus 6 points and five blocks.
