BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Bryce Pope had 19 points, including a jumper with a second left that lifted UC San Diego past Cal State Bakersfield 72-70 on Thursday night.
Toni Rocak had 17 points and seven rebounds for UC San Diego (13-15, 7-10 Big West Conference). Kaden Rasheed added 12 points. Francis Nwaokorie had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Justin McCall tied a career high with 26 points and had seven rebounds for the Roadrunners (7-17, 2-13). David Walker added 12 points. Cameron Smith had 11 rebounds and five assists.
The Tritons improve to 2-0 against the Roadrunners on the season. UC San Diego defeated Cal State Bakersfield 83-75 on Jan. 29.
