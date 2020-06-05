Poll: Which sport will be your first choice to watch if all open/resume in July?
- Seattle Times sports staff
-
-
-
- 1 min to read
PENDLETON — Umatilla County can now move into Phase 2 of reopening, coun… Click or tap here to read more
Sheila Hagar
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- Updated
- 1 min to read
Four more people with positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in… Click or tap here to read more
-
- 3 min to read
SAINT-LAURENT-SUR-MER, France — At least the dead will always be there. Click or tap here to read more
-
- 3 min to read
YAKIMA — Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to increase at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital in Yakima, including younger Latinos who are getting sick in greater numbers. Tuesday saw the hospital’s all-time high with 36 COVID-19-positive patients and nine awaiting test results, said Dr. Tanny Davenport, ambulatory division chief. Eleven of those patients were on ventilators. Along […] Click or tap here to read more
A Hindu woman performs rituals during a prayer ceremony to rid the world… Click or tap here to read more