Re: “Boeing keeps giving big money to lawmakers who voted to overturn the election after Amazon, Microsoft stopped” [Jan. 7, Local News]:
Shame on Boeing for donating $190,000 in 2021 political contributions to 61 members of Congress who voted to overturn the election of President Joe Biden.
Toyota also gave big-time donations to the Congressional insurrectionists in 2021 and, as a result, I will never buy another Toyota. I can’t boycott Boeing since I don’t buy airplanes, but if I owned their stock, I would sell it.
Really, Boeing, have you no pride or loyalty to our democracy?
Lee Stephenson, Seattle
