SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries, police said Wednesday.
Yesenia Ramirez, 43, had driven the child and his grandmother on a shopping trip and had been communicating with Jose Portillo before he entered the second floor San Jose apartment and took the baby Monday, San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said.
Portillo, 28, was captured on surveillance video carrying a baby car seat and a small blanket and walking toward the apartment, he said.
“It was a clear indication that this was planned, premeditated,” Camarillo said.
Little Brandon Cuellar was found unharmed Tuesday inside a home where Portillo lived after detectives located a van they believed had been used in the kidnapping. The baby was taken to a hospital to be checked and reunited hours later with his mother, who was working at the time of the abduction.
Another man, Baldomeo Sandoval, 37, was also arrested. Camarillo said Sandoval played a role in the kidnapping but gave no other details.
All three have been charged with kidnapping. It was not immediately known if they have an attorney who can speak on their behalf.
A motive for the kidnapping is still under investigation, Camarillo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.