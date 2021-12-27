DENVER (AP) — A shooter killed four people and injured an officer in the Denver area, police said Monday.
The suspect also died Monday after a series of shootings, Lakewood police said. Officers had exchanged gunfire with the suspect, KDVR reported.
The officer was in stable condition when taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.
“This one individual was responsible for this very violent crime spree that took place this evening,” Denver Police Department Chief Paul Pazen said.
