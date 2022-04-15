ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Police blocked off a large area near a downtown Anchorage hotel Friday afternoon, but a department spokesperson says the public is not in danger.
“There’s a disturbance at the Captain Cook" hotel, spokesperson Cherie Zajdzinski told The Associated Press.
“It’s isolated. There’s not a public threat and there’s not an active shooter,” she said.
Police later issued a statement saying the disturbance involved a gun. Police deployed both tactical and crisis negotiation teams to the scene.
“Depending on the actions of the suspect, our response may require using a variety of tactics and tools (to include the drone) to apprehend the suspect,” the statement said.
There was a large police presence in the area with several blocks closed around the large hotel complex, which has 545 rooms and suites.
Police urged residents to avoid the area and to take an alternate route, if possible.
