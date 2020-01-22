Seattle police are responding to reports of a shooting near 4th Avenue and Pine Street with multiple victims.
Police said medics and detectives were responding to the scene. The shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m.
Police are asking people to stay out of the area. The suspect fled the area and a search is on downtown. It is the third shooting downtown in less than two days. Earlier today, police shot and wounded a man in Belltown.
Tyler Parsons, 25, was working the register inside Victrola Coffee Shop, at the corner of Pine and 3rd, when the shooting occurred. He heard no shots – they play music loud in the store, Parsons said – but customers started dropping to the ground.
People were running behind the register, taking cover. He hustled five or six customers inside a back storage area, along with another coworker.
He waited a couple of minutes before walking back out. Victrola is inside a larger retail and office space; Parsons went into the building lobby and saw two victims: one outside, lying in front of the building, visibly injured but alive and moving. The second victim was inside the lobby, up against the security desk, with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. He muttered, “I think I got shot, I think I got shot,” Parsons said.
Police taped off the entire block, including the coffee shop.
“We’re just kind of hanging out here,” said a shaken-sounding Parsons, waiting until he and others still in the building can leave. The shooting was “just kind of terrifying. Terrifying it’s so close.”
“We’re just trying to figure out how to get out of here safe,” Parsons said.
Samantha Cook, 40, of Edmonds, said she was refilling her Orca card in Westlake Station when she heard the shots.
“I was on the first set of escalators,” Cook said. “There were a lot of gun shots that started going off — maybe 10 or 11. It was just rapid fire.”
The scene was chaotic, she said.
“Everyone started flooding the (Light rail) tunnels,” she said.
During the height of a busy, wet commute, the areas around Third Avenue and Blanchard, and another where multiple people were wounded at Fourth Avenue and Pike Street, were closed for police investigation, the Seattle Department of Transportation said in tweets.
Sound Transit has closed Westlake Station and is turning its Link light-rail trains back on either side, said spokesman Scott Thompson.
This means service will continue with delays on the southside between Angle Lake and Pioneer Square Stations, in both directions. And on the north side, trains will reach only the University of Washington and Capitol Hill Stations, going both directions. There may be some single-tracking and extra switching that makes trains less frequent than this winter’s usual 14-minutes apart.
All Community Transit bus service from downtown Seattle to Snohomish County will be delayed due to reroutes and traffic, Community Transit said on Twitter.
Passengers said in tweets that they were stranded at University of Washington Station and other sites.
Third Avenue is the backbone of Seattle’s transit network and the busiest public bus corridor in the United States, serving about 50,000 boarding per weekday.