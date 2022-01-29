PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Police Bureau said Friday that a man killed by a Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputy along Interstate 205 was allegedly carrying a gun and confronting people in cars before the deputy shot him.
Portland police said Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unwanted person on a street around 10 p.m. Wednesday, KPTV reported.
A suspect in a domestic violence case identified as Wesley S. Chance was reported to be at the scene, police said. Arriving deputies saw Chance’s green Subaru leaving the location and unsuccessfully attempted a traffic stop. Police said drove onto I-205 northbound and pointed a gun out the window as police chased him.
Police said Chance's later vehicle crashed and he was running with the gun in hand “confronting” vehicles when a deputy shot and killed him. No one else was hurt, police said.
The deputy's name has not yet been released. An investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.