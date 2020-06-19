Fund communities instead
I stand with Black Lives Matter
Seattle King County in demanding that racism be declared a public-health crisis
in Washington. We must acknowledge the racist origins of policing and defund
the police so that money can be used to support communities instead. We must
focus right now on preventing any more harm to BIPoC (Black, indigenous and
people of color) people and communities.
It has been made so obvious to us
over the last month that police do not protect the people, and any attempts to
hold officers accountable is met with state-sanctioned violence. This is
unacceptable. Gov. Jay Inslee must move quickly and firmly to prevent any further
violence by police.
Aubrey
Pullman, Seattle
Independent review board
Proposals for “The future of
policing in Seattle” [June 14, Northwest] need to include an elected civilian
review board over police with the power to investigate, discipline, fire and
press charges against violent and bigoted cops.
Such an independent review board is
the only way to maintain public accountability and enforce penalties that could
make officers think twice before running roughshod over the community. As we’ve
seen repeatedly, appointed commissions that can only propose or suggest aren’t
up to the vital tasks called for by reformers.
The independent, elected review
board strategy has a history in Seattle. The campaign in the 1970s known as
Seize the Time for Oppressed People (STOP) was a major step forward in uniting
Blacks, gays and working-class whites in fighting the police harassment that
was as prevalent and deadly then as it is today. My organization, Radical
Women, was part of that effort, and we’d be happy to talk with anyone
interested in learning more. STOP’s model ordinance went on to inspire similar
efforts in Los Angeles and currently in New York City, where Councilmember Inez
Barron is a sponsor.
Let’s seize the time for oppressed
people once again!
Helen
Gilbert, Seattle
Rethink first-responder role
The police are overfunded,
overburdened and ill-equipped for too many of our social ills. It is time to
radically re-envision their role in society. Jacqueline B. Helfgott’s Op-Ed
calls the movement to defund the police “wrong” because, “The police are the
first responders to a broad range of public-safety issues …” [“The movement to
defund the police is wrong, and here’s why,” June 9, Opinion]. But should they
be? We don’t expect the police to put out fires; we have a fire department
specializing in that public-safety issue. We don’t expect the police to treat a
medical emergency; we have emergency medical technicians specializing in that
public-safety issue. Why do we expect the police to respond to the homelessness
crisis, a behavioral-health crisis, or any other similar issue that would
benefit from a specialist? Police cannot be our default response to every
public-safety issue.
Helfgott argues for sticking with
the current system because “police culture has been slowly changing for many
years …” This is a shocking defense. This supposed change did not come fast
enough for George Floyd or Breonna Taylor. How many more of our Black, brown
and indigenous brothers and sisters alive today must die on the altar of
incremental change? Is zero really such a radical proposition?
Joanna
Armstrong, Seattle
Defunding ‘shortsighted’
Jacqueline B. Helfgott’s Op-Ed is
spot on. Back in the mid ’70s, I worked with a police department before
attending graduate school outside of Boston. I was impressed with how they
handled themselves and the community. I helped get federal funding to provide
the equivalent of Medic One ambulance services, because they wanted to have an
additional positive and constructive role. It was novel at that time for law
enforcement to have that as part of their services.
Defunding police is shortsighted
and reactionary. More accountability, better hires, enhanced training and
community policing are more helpful. Pay for those! Focus instead on more
accountability/review; less legal immunity; more restrictions on unions; and
piercing the blue code of silence.
But we need our first responders,
and let’s appreciate those officers who are decent, conscientious and do the
right thing. Let’s not forget about the four Lakewood officers who were killed
mercilessly by Maurice Clemons in 2009, or Seattle Police Officer Dale Eggers,
shot and killed in Beacon Hill in 1985.
Michael B.
Goldenkranz, Seattle
‘Civilianization’
Our law-enforcement system can’t be
fixed by piling on more regulations and litigation against police officers, nor
will it help to double down on “implicit bias training” that has proven
ineffective. Substantial civilianization is the best way to evolve into a new
paradigm of policing. Broadly, civilianization is the transitioning of sworn
officer work to civilian experts. Existing police department infrastructure may
actually be salvageable without complete abolition by civilianizing all
technical and management positions. Defunding the police and civilianization
are compatible ideas; it intrinsically reduces budget in the police force and
takes power away from the police officer’s guild, forcing reform to help police
function as community members.
Civilians can take charge of most
department roles, such as management, crime-scene investigation and
mental-health crisis intervention, allowing sworn officers to focus on the narrow,
specific tasks they should be performing. Civilian members from
underrepresented communities can partner with sworn officers to better work
with those communities. Police and social science should be transitioned from
university studies into the hands of the new paradigm of a civilianized
department, directing new methodologies and moving away from current notions of
policing that have been proven as a failed methodology.
Ryan Bowler, Seattle