Fund communities instead

I stand with Black Lives Matter

Seattle King County in demanding that racism be declared a public-health crisis

in Washington. We must acknowledge the racist origins of policing and defund

the police so that money can be used to support communities instead. We must

focus right now on preventing any more harm to BIPoC (Black, indigenous and

people of color) people and communities.

It has been made so obvious to us

over the last month that police do not protect the people, and any attempts to

hold officers accountable is met with state-sanctioned violence. This is

unacceptable. Gov. Jay Inslee must move quickly and firmly to prevent any further

violence by police.

Aubrey

Pullman, Seattle

Independent review board

Proposals for “The future of

policing in Seattle” [June 14, Northwest] need to include an elected civilian

review board over police with the power to investigate, discipline, fire and

press charges against violent and bigoted cops.

Such an independent review board is

the only way to maintain public accountability and enforce penalties that could

make officers think twice before running roughshod over the community. As we’ve

seen repeatedly, appointed commissions that can only propose or suggest aren’t

up to the vital tasks called for by reformers.

The independent, elected review

board strategy has a history in Seattle. The campaign in the 1970s known as

Seize the Time for Oppressed People (STOP) was a major step forward in uniting

Blacks, gays and working-class whites in fighting the police harassment that

was as prevalent and deadly then as it is today. My organization, Radical

Women, was part of that effort, and we’d be happy to talk with anyone

interested in learning more. STOP’s model ordinance went on to inspire similar

efforts in Los Angeles and currently in New York City, where Councilmember Inez

Barron is a sponsor.

Let’s seize the time for oppressed

people once again!

Helen

Gilbert, Seattle

Rethink first-responder role

The police are overfunded,

overburdened and ill-equipped for too many of our social ills. It is time to

radically re-envision their role in society. Jacqueline B. Helfgott’s Op-Ed

calls the movement to defund the police “wrong” because, “The police are the

first responders to a broad range of public-safety issues …” [“The movement to

defund the police is wrong, and here’s why,” June 9, Opinion]. But should they

be? We don’t expect the police to put out fires; we have a fire department

specializing in that public-safety issue. We don’t expect the police to treat a

medical emergency; we have emergency medical technicians specializing in that

public-safety issue. Why do we expect the police to respond to the homelessness

crisis, a behavioral-health crisis, or any other similar issue that would

benefit from a specialist? Police cannot be our default response to every

public-safety issue.

Helfgott argues for sticking with

the current system because “police culture has been slowly changing for many

years …” This is a shocking defense. This supposed change did not come fast

enough for George Floyd or Breonna Taylor. How many more of our Black, brown

and indigenous brothers and sisters alive today must die on the altar of

incremental change? Is zero really such a radical proposition?

Joanna

Armstrong, Seattle

Defunding ‘shortsighted’

Jacqueline B. Helfgott’s Op-Ed is

spot on. Back in the mid ’70s, I worked with a police department before

attending graduate school outside of Boston. I was impressed with how they

handled themselves and the community. I helped get federal funding to provide

the equivalent of Medic One ambulance services, because they wanted to have an

additional positive and constructive role. It was novel at that time for law

enforcement to have that as part of their services.

Defunding police is shortsighted

and reactionary. More accountability, better hires, enhanced training and

community policing are more helpful. Pay for those! Focus instead on more

accountability/review; less legal immunity; more restrictions on unions; and

piercing the blue code of silence.

But we need our first responders,

and let’s appreciate those officers who are decent, conscientious and do the

right thing. Let’s not forget about the four Lakewood officers who were killed

mercilessly by Maurice Clemons in 2009, or Seattle Police Officer Dale Eggers,

shot and killed in Beacon Hill in 1985.

Michael B.

Goldenkranz, Seattle

‘Civilianization’

Our law-enforcement system can’t be

fixed by piling on more regulations and litigation against police officers, nor

will it help to double down on “implicit bias training” that has proven

ineffective. Substantial civilianization is the best way to evolve into a new

paradigm of policing. Broadly, civilianization is the transitioning of sworn

officer work to civilian experts. Existing police department infrastructure may

actually be salvageable without complete abolition by civilianizing all

technical and management positions. Defunding the police and civilianization

are compatible ideas; it intrinsically reduces budget in the police force and

takes power away from the police officer’s guild, forcing reform to help police

function as community members.

Civilians can take charge of most

department roles, such as management, crime-scene investigation and

mental-health crisis intervention, allowing sworn officers to focus on the narrow,

specific tasks they should be performing. Civilian members from

underrepresented communities can partner with sworn officers to better work

with those communities. Police and social science should be transitioned from

university studies into the hands of the new paradigm of a civilianized

department, directing new methodologies and moving away from current notions of

policing that have been proven as a failed methodology.

Ryan Bowler, Seattle