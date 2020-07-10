Re: “Seattle police clear CHOP protest zone” [July 1, Northwest]:
The Capitol Hill Organized Protest
(CHOP) experiment proved that society needs organized law enforcement and that
disbanding the police is a bad idea.
In addition to better training,
police officers who receive three legitimate complaints against them should be
given a permanent desk assignment (or fired) and not allowed to work in the
community. Such a policy would be a small step forward for the complicated
process of police reform. The officer who killed George Floyd had 17 complaints
against him.
Phillip Thompson, Seattle