Re: “Seattle police clear CHOP protest zone” [July 1, Northwest]:

The Capitol Hill Organized Protest

(CHOP) experiment proved that society needs organized law enforcement and that

disbanding the police is a bad idea.

In addition to better training,

police officers who receive three legitimate complaints against them should be

given a permanent desk assignment (or fired) and not allowed to work in the

community. Such a policy would be a small step forward for the complicated

process of police reform. The officer who killed George Floyd had 17 complaints

against him.

Phillip Thompson, Seattle