MIAMI (AP) — A Florida police officer fatally shot a man who was able to arm himself after being arrested Thursday, officials said.
The shooting occurred shortly before noon at a western Miami-Dade home, according to a police news release.
Miami-Dade police officers had been assisting Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Marshals Service when they took a 53-year-old man into custody, police said. The man complained of feeling ill, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to evaluate him. During the evaluation, the man somehow armed himself, and shots were fired, officials said.
The man died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
The shooting is being investigated by state police officials.
Police didn't immediately release the names or races of the dead man or the officer who shot him.
