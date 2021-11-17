A Snoqualmie/North Bend police officer shot and killed a 33-year-old man in Torguson Park around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, officials said. The officer was not injured.
According to initial reports, an officer was doing an area check of the park and approached a group of people. The officer shot and killed someone after there was an altercation and "a person went for the officer's weapon," according to an initial statement on Twitter.
Since the shooting, there have been different reports on whether the people in the park were together or knew each other, said Meeghan Black, a spokesperson for the Bellevue police and King County's Independent Force Investigations Team, which is investigating the incident.
"It's under investigation … and we have gotten three different scenarios now as to what happened," she said. "We believe that it was not a group of people and there may have been other people in the park."
Black said information on how the shooting occurred is subject to change as officials investigate and interview people involved.
Communications and the investigation of the incident is being handled by King County's Independent Force Investigation Team, which consists of 13 local law-enforcement agencies, which have agreed to convene and investigate cases for officer shootings that result in bodily harm or death.
The team was founded after Initiative 940 was passed by state voters in 2018, which requires independent investigations into the use of deadly force. The initiative took effect in January 2020, and the Independent Force Investigations Team was later formed. This is the first time the team has convened to investigate an officer shooting, Black said.
Investigators on the King County team must undergo a "deconfliction protocol" to ensure they do not know the officer who discharged their weapon, she said.
Following protocol, the officer who shot the man has been placed on administrative leave. The Kirkland Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation and will turn over its findings to the King County Prosecutor's Office, Black said.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.