A man was shot and killed in or near a homeless encampment next to Interstate 5 in the University District shortly after noon Sunday.
Seattle police officers responded to the 4300 block of Seventh Avenue Northeast and at around 12:30 p.m., Detective Patrick Michaud said. When officers arrived, they found a man with a suspected gunshot wound. Seattle police and firefighters attempted lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene.
No additional information about the victim or any suspect was available.
The University of Washington sent an alert at 1:19 p.m. that said the shooting occurred near Seventh Avenue Northeast and the I-5 Express Lanes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.