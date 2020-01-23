Seattle police have identified two suspects in the shooting at Third Avenue and Pine Street in downtown Seattle that left one dead and seven injured.
The suspects were identified as 24-year-old Marquise Latrelle Tolbert and 24-year-old William Ray Tolliver, police said on Twitter Thursday morning.
The suspects remain at large, police said and are "considered armed and dangerous." Police asked anyone who sees Tolbert or Tolliver, or knows where they are, to call 911.
https://twitter.com/SeattlePD/status/1220402239304388609