MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A 9-year-old Alabama girl has been charged with assault in relation to her younger brother’s death after authorities say she beat him with a broomstick.
The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the charge Monday, news outlets reported. Officers said they reported to a home in Mobile on Thursday and found the 4-year-old unresponsive upon arrival. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Court records show that Yolanda Coale, the boy’s aunt and legal guardian, said she woke up that morning to the sound of the children screaming. She said she found the girl hitting her brother with a broom. The documents say the girl “did willfully torture, willfully abuse and cruelly beat” the boy, according to WPMI-TV.
Coale, 53, was arrested last week on an aggravated child abuse charge and her bond was set at $150,000. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.
The court records show the boy had other bruises on his body and that while it’s unclear how he received them, they indicated long-term abuse. An autopsy will determine the child’s cause of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.