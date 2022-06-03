SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police in San Antonio fatally shot a 13-year-old who was driving a suspected stolen car early Friday and rammed it into a marked patrol car, officials said.
In a statement, police say officers were answering a report of multiple gunshots fired about 1:30 a.m. when they found and tried to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Instead of stopping, the suspect vehicle accelerated toward an officer’s patrol car and slammed into it, according to the statement.
Another officer shot the young driver, who died at a hospital. Two other juveniles who were in the vehicle were not injured, police said.
No identities have been released.
