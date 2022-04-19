SELLERSBURG, Ind. (AP) — The body of a young boy found over the weekend in southern Indiana was contained inside a hard suitcase, state police said Tuesday.
The suitcase has a distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back, Sgt. Carey Huls said.
A Washington County resident hunting mushrooms found the body around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. The body was located in a heavily wooded area of eastern Washington County.
A toll-free tip line in the case was established on Monday and has generated about 200 calls, but none of the calls have led to the identification of the boy, Huls said.
An autopsy on the boy was conducted on Tuesday but no information as to the cause of death was determined, Huls said.
Based on information provided by the autopsy, investigators believe the child was about 5 years old, Huls said. He was previously described as between the ages of 5 and 8 years old. He was Black, about 4 feet (1.2 meters) tall, with a slender build and short haircut. He is believed to have died sometime within the past week.
Police say anybody with information on the boy should call 1-888-437-6432.
