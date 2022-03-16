Tacoma police say officers shot and killed a man near the Tacoma Mall Wednesday afternoon.
The officers confronted an armed man at the west entrance to the mall parking lot just before 3:30 p.m., police said in a tweet. Shots were fired and the man was declared dead at the scene, police said.
A weapon was recovered at the scene, according to police.
The shooting occurred near the mall's west entrance, off South Pine Street at South 45th Street. No officers were injured.
No other details were immediately released. It was unclear what led to the shooting.
The Pierce County Force Investigative Team is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.