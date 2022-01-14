EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Multiple shots were fired at an event hall in Oregon on Friday night, sending at least six people to the hospital, police said.
Officers responded to WOW Hall after reports of a shooting around 9:30 p.m., Eugene police said in a statement. Six people were transported to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.
A concert featuring Lil Bean & Zay Bang, and other artists, was being held at the hall at the time. Police Chief Chris Skinner told reporters that the shooting happened in a parking lot outside the venue.
Police said no suspect was in custody. Anyone with information was asked to contact police.
A statement posted on the venue's website said gunshots were heard from the back parking lot.
“We at the WOW Hall want to thank all first responders who came so quickly to ensure everyone’s safety and administer first aid,” the message said. “We believe all staff and volunteers are safe and accounted for.”
