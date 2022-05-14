LAS VEGAS (AP) — A music festival in Las Vegas has resumed after a “security incident” temporarily halted performances on Saturday, authorities said.
Las Vegas police said in a statement that three people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries after crowds at the Lovers & Friends Festival rushed from the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
Police said a large group of attendees fled the venue after gunfire was reportedly heard at about 10 p.m.
“At this time, there is no evidence of a shooting and the initial report has been deemed unfounded,” police said in a statement.
Festival organizers displayed a message on screens in the venue that said there was a security incident, authorities were investigating and to remain in place, officials said.
The two-day festival, which began Saturday, features several R&B and rap artists, including Usher, Ludacris and Ne-Yo.
