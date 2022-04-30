KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two members of motorcycle gangs were fatally shot during a fight that broke out in the parking lot of a Tennessee bar Friday night, police said.
According to Knoxville police, a preliminary investigation determined that a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club and a member of the Pagans Motorcycle Club were killed in the shooting outside Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill.
Another member of the Outlaws and another member of the Pagans were brought to the hospital with gunshot wounds that weren't life-threatening, authorities said. Another man with unknown affiliation went to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound that also was not life-threatening, officials said.
No suspects had been arrested or identified as of Saturday afternoon. Police did not identify the people who were shot.
Police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.