PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say one man died and three juveniles were injured in a shooting Sunday night in southeast Portland.
The Portland Police Bureau said in a news release that officers were called to a report of a shooting at 8:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man that had been killed and three males under the age of 18 that had been shot. All of the minors were taken to the hospital. Police said one of the minors had injuries that appeared to be life-threatening.
Police closed the road in the area for a time during the investigation.
Police didn't release any additional information about the shooting, which remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.