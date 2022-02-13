COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Khayla Pointer and Alexis Morris scored 25 points each and No. 14 LSU defeated Texas A&M 74-58 on Sunday.
Autumn Newby had 13 rebounds and seven points for LSU (21-4, 9-3).
Kayla Wells had 23 points for Texas A&M (14-10, 4-8 SEC) and Aaliyah Patty added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
After LSU trailed 33-27 at halftime, Pointer scored five points early in the third quarter and the Tigers drew within 35-34 near the 7-minute mark. Texas A&M clung to its lead until LSU finally went in front when Newby made two free throws for a 43-42 lead at 3:29 of the third.
Pointer scored 11 points in the third quarter, the last two on a layup with 14 seconds left to put LSU up by seven. Morris scored LSU’s first seven points of the fourth quarter and with a 61-51 lead the Tigers were not threatened again, outscoring the Aggies 20-9 in the period.
Wells made 3 of 4 3-pointers and scored 15 points in the first half as Texas A&M built a 33-27 advantage. The score was tied at 16 after one quarter, but the Aggies surged ahead by making 7 of 14 shots while the Tigers made their first two but missed 13 of their next 14 to finish the half.
LSU, a preseason pick to finish eighth in the SEC, is in third place and controls its own destiny with a chance to finish as high as second in Kim Mulkey’s first season as coach of the Tigers.
Texas A&M had won three in a row since opening the conference season 1-7.
—-
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.