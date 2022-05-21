LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 24 points, Jackie Young added 20 and Las Vegas dominated the third quarter in a 100-80 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday.
Plum sank three 3-pointers and scored 15 in a 38-point third quarter to help Las Vegas (6-1) turn a two-point halftime lead into an 82-60 advantage. Dearica Hamby scored 11 of her 13 points in the pivotal period.
Chelsea Gray finished with 13 points, five assists and four steals as the Aces improved to 4-0 at home. Theresa Plaisance had 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench.
Diamond DeShields topped Phoenix (2-4) with 19 points. Reserve Sophie Cunningham scored 17 and Diana Taurisi added 14 points and seven assists.
The Aces moved into first place with the victory, a half-game ahead of the idle Washington Mystics.
