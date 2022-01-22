KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Daeqwon Plowden had 23 points as Bowling Green topped Western Michigan 82-75 on Saturday.
Plowden made 8 of 10 shots. He added seven rebounds.
Myron Gordon had 10 points for Bowling Green (10-9, 3-5 Mid-American Conference). Samari Curtis added 10 points.
Lamar Norman Jr. had 20 points for the Broncos (4-14, 0-7), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. Mileek McMillan added 15 points. Mack Smith had 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.