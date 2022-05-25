Re: “Amazon should reduce plastic” [May 25, Opinion]: I would add, so should Costco. I like Costco and shop there fairly often, but the packaging is just unbelievably wasteful and many times makes it hard for me to even open the item I purchased.
Costco, due to its size and bulk purchasing, has a lot of clout. They can require their providers to reduce the packaging and make it more environmentally and customer friendly.
Many items have layers of packaging, much of it plastic. When I buy my favorite smooth peanut butter, it comes only in two small plastic jars wrapped in further plastic.
Let’s push Costco to be more environmentally and customer friendly in their packaging.
Cheri Filion, Clinton
