The past couple years have been rough on Seattle gardens — and the gardeners trying to tend to them.
Last year began with abnormally low rainfall from January through April, a weirdly warm April, a heat dome in July and two extended freezes over the winter. Seattle gardeners have long enjoyed plants that skirt the edge of our USDA hardiness zone 8b, but this winter, many treasured plants were done in by unrelenting stresses.
Facing such unpredictable extremes, gardeners may well wonder, “What can we grow now?”
“I have a really big Grevillea that’s been in my garden for three years. That last freeze hit it really hard,” says Jason Jorgensen, principal of Third Spring Landscape Design, which focuses on summer-dry, climate-ready gardens. “It’s half-dead, so I’m giving all these half-dead plants a month before I decide whether to replace them.”
But what, in the face of a changing climate, should we replace our fallen plants with? Seattle’s defining characteristic has been dry summers followed by cool, wet winters — a tricky combination. Plants that like it dry in summer may not be able to tolerate wet ground while dormant.
Ray Larson, associate director and curator of the University of Washington’s Botanic Gardens, says our urban surroundings intensify these conditions.
“In an urban area, it’s always going to be hotter in summer and warmer in the winter — and now we are getting hotter and drier in the summer and colder and wetter in the winter,” says Larson, who is also involved with the Climate-Ready Landscape Plants Project, in which six universities, including UW, are testing plants for drought-tolerance.
“The trend around here the last couple of decades has been to push the envelope to grow things that are more exotic,” Larson says. Think tropical species like banana plants, abutilons and agaves. However, our whiplash-inducing weather patterns lately mean that, “We just can’t get away with as much experimentation or as broad a suite of plants to choose from,” he says.
Finding the right plants
Although the weather is changing, basic gardening principles still apply. The famous gardening dictum “right plant, right place,” for example, is still the key to success — but you may need to do some detective work to match new plants to shifting conditions. It’s tempting to buy a variety labeled “drought-tolerant,” but if the plant likes it hot and dry in summer, what about the wet winter? How cold hardy is it? How much moisture can it take in winter, and what kind of soil does it prefer?
There’s a reward for this research — a healthier garden that’s easier to maintain. Choosing climate-adapted plants also means you’ll save on your water bill, as well as time spent babying or replacing plants. Selecting plants that invite beneficial insects and pollinators that encourage a healthy ecosystem will help your garden be more resilient, too.
The good news is, resilient plants are right in front of us — just look to existing plants that are thriving in your yard and neighborhood. In my yard, the brittle Mexican orange (Choisya x Goldfingers) broke in half under the snow (thankfully, the part that remained is ready to bloom), but the flexible willow (Salix Haruko Nishiki) didn’t bat an eye in the winter weather.
Public gardens and green spaces can be great sources of inspiration, too — check out established trees and shrubs for hearty contenders.
At the Washington Park Arboretum, Larson said the cherry and magnolia trees came through well — with extra watering — and oak-leaf hydrangeas (Hydrangea quercifolia) seem undeterred, as do the Ironwood trees (Parrotia sp.) from Turkey, where it gets both cold and hot. The crape myrtles in the parking lot look great even without any extra watering.
He’s concerned about some newly planted street trees, however — trees and shrubs are most vulnerable the first three years after planting. Larson thinks the deep tap roots of oak trees (Quercus sp.) and Red Maples (Acer rubrum) will help gird them against extreme weather.
Of course, Larson adds, “The weeds haven’t minded.”
Another basic to consider is how much work you are willing to do to keep the plant happy. Do you want to wrap it up in winter or drag the hose to it in summer? You may decide you just can’t go without that banana plant’s gorgeous bold foliage, but it makes sense, our experts say, to choose mainly tough customers that are ready for weather extremes. Since Seattle is USDA zone 8b, consider plants labelled as hardy to zone 7 for a little zonal insurance.
The conditions the plant evolved in can also clue you in to its adaptability to your garden. But even if its native climate is similar to ours, it won’t be an exact replica — a garden is a living system, and every spot in your yard is its own microclimate. Larsen, who is on the Great Plant Picks selection committee for area trees and shrubs, says, “We are looking in the southern hemisphere, like Australia and the Mediterranean, but the cold is the limiting factor.”
A winning example is spring bulbs like tulips — also from Turkey. They do well here, says Third Spring’s Jorgensen, when they get similar conditions to the well-drained soils they hail from, going dormant in summer with little water, and renewing in the fall rains. If you have clay soil, native camas (Camassia) and Leucojum would be happier.
When selecting new plants, Jorgensen recommends choosing smaller plant starts — they’ll establish faster and adapt to using less water sooner than mature specimens.
Weatherproofing your garden
If you grow plants that need supplemental summer water — those from what Larson calls “summer rain” climates — try to group them together to water efficiently. Topdressing your plants with mulch or growing groundcover around them also helps moderate soil temperature and hold in moisture.
Get to know your garden — be a close observer, Larson says, of both your plants and the weather to stop issues before they start. If it hasn’t rained for two weeks, or your lawn is brown in May or June, he says, test the soil down to 2 inches with your finger for dryness and water as needed.
All plants need extra water during their first two or three years after planting. Watering bags can be a huge help for young trees and shrubs, says Jorgensen. Also, if an extreme event is forecast — either hot or cold — preemptively water your young, tender or stressed plants thoroughly.
In high heat, you may need to water twice a day, and shade cloth can be used as a shield against the sun. Pots can be moved into the shade.
In extreme cold, plastic wrap or burlap can help block vulnerable plants from the wind. Pots can be moved against the house for warmth and protection. For extra armor from the cold, plants can be wrapped with chicken wire that is then filled with shredded leaves or straw for insulation.
It’s your garden
Gardening is a dance between the gardener’s vision and nature — and toes can get stubbed. “There’s the old saying in gardening: ‘You try a plant three times before you know you can’t grow it,’ in three different places in your garden,” Jorgensen says.
And, as Richie Steffen, president of the Northwest Horticultural Society, commented at a recent seminar, “If you garden for the extremes in weather, then you miss a lot of really great plants.”
So, while it’s smart to pick mainly hardy, tough plants, if the fun of gardening for you includes having rare wonders, go ahead and grow them — with your eyes open to their needs. Ultimately, it’s an educated leap of faith. “Don’t be afraid that something may die,” says Jorgensen. “Just do it.”
