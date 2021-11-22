CHADRON, Neb. (AP) — Three people died Sunday in a plane crash in northwest Nebraska.
The pilot and two passengers were found dead after the plane went down near Chadron, Nebraska, the Star-Herald reported.
Witnesses called police to report seeing a fireball or explosion outside of town, according to a release from the Dawes County Attorney’s Office.
First responders found the small plane in a rural area near Chadron Municipal Airport.
County officials have not yet released the names of the three who died.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.