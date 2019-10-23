The dining-out promotion bonanza known as Seattle Restaurant Week is back for fall 2019, running from Oct. 27 to Nov. 7, Sundays through Thursdays only. With 165-plus places in the Seattle area offering special three-course set menus for $35 (and some offering two-course $20 lunches, Mondays through Thursdays only), decisions can be tough. (The Seattle Times is a sponsor.)
Want to take this opportunity to dine in the style to which you'd like to become accustomed? Consider booking a table at one of SRW's posher spots — where, in general, three courses would normally run you quite a bit, and where cushy booths, lovely views and/or overall comfort reign. From elegant new Aerlume and Ascend to romantic classics like Il Bistro and Serafina, these are SRW's best places for ambience.
Pro tips: Preview all the options at srw.seattletimes.com, and do a price comparison between the SRW menu available there and the restaurant’s regular menu. Be sure to make reservations, as many of these restaurants get very busy for SRW. And remember to tip well — it’s difficult for some places to staff up sufficiently for the mobs, so have a heart if your server seems harried.
10 places for best ambience
- Aerlume
- Andaluca
- AQUA
- Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi
- El Gaucho Seattle
- Il Bistro
- Miller's Guild
- Osteria La Spiga
- Palisade
- Serafina