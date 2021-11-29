CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A pizza delivery driver died after a porch collapsed while he was making a delivery in eastern Indiana, police said.
Connersville Police Department officers Saturday night found that William Fields, 45, of Connersville, had fallen through what appeared to be a collapsed porch. Fields had been pinned by heavy debris and was motionless when officers found him, police said. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later.
Fields was working as a delivery driver for Pizza King and was delivering to the address at the time of the collapse, police said.
The death was ruled an accident, police said.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.