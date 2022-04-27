ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Marco Gonzales never really had the chance to react to the blur that was a baseball rocketing at him, much less catch it or avoid it.
On the 11th pitch of his start Wednesday night at Tropicana Field, Gonzales was struck on his left wrist by a vicious line drive off the bat of right-handed hitting Harold Ramirez, which according to MLB Statcast had an exit velocity of 109 mph.
With less people than the announced crowd of 7,290 in the building, the thud-like sound of the ball striking Gonzales' wrist was audible and unpleasant.
It sent Gonzales to the ground in immediate pain and brought manager Scott Servais and head athletic trainer Kyle Torgerson to check on him .
After a brief conversation, Gonzales exited the game with Torgerson with what was later diagnosed with a left wrist contusion.
The immediate aftermath of the situation was an unexpected bullpen game, featuring four relievers being used, each providing mixed results, and a 3-2 loss to the Rays where Seattle’s offense was shut down.
The long-term effects of Gonzales injury on the Mariners are yet to be known. Seattle will almost certainly need to make a roster move in the coming days. Even with expanded rosters until May 2, the Mariners have burned up some bullpen usage in the first two games of this series.
If Gonzales has to miss more than one start, Seattle might be forced to put him on the injured list and find a replacement for the rotation.
Would the Mariners call up top pitching prospect George Kirby to fill an open spot? Kirby has been outstanding for Class AA Arkansas and battled Matt Brash for the final rotation spot to the end of spring training.
The Rays seem to have found a Washington native to remain in their revamped and injury-riddled starting rotation.
Right-hander Drew Rasmussen, who was born in Puyallup and was a standout pitcher for Mount Spokane High School before playing for Oregon State, delivered a stellar performance against the team he grew up watching and cheering for growing up.
With friends and family watching back in Washington, Rasmussen, 26, tossed six shutout innings, allowing just two hits with a walk and nine strikeouts to pick up his first win of the season.
His teammates provided him with adequate run support.
Tampa picked up a run in the first off Gonzales. Randy Arozarena worked a lead-off walk to start the game. He later stole second, advanced to third on Cal Raleigh’s wayward throw on the play and scored on Ramirez’s game-changing hit.
Gonzales Yohan Ramirez managed to keep Tampa’s lead to 1-0 in the first inning and gave Seattle a scoreless second and third inning despite constant traffic on the bases. The Rays finally got to him in the fourth. Taylor Walls singled with one out and Kevin Kiermaier sent a deep blast over the wall in deep right-center that made it 3-0.
Seattle’s two runs came on solo homers against the Rays bullpen.
J.P. Crawford hit his third homer of the year in the seventh inning, sending a blast over the wall in right-center.
