MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jalon Pipkins had 24 points as Purdue Fort Wayne won its seventh consecutive game, defeating Milwaukee 81-71 on Sunday.
Jarred Godfrey had 17 points and seven rebounds for Purdue Fort Wayne (18-10, 13-6 Horizon League). Deonte Billups added 13 points. Ra Kpedi had 12 points and seven rebounds.
Tafari Simms had 14 points for the Panthers (9-20, 7-13). Jordan Lathon added 10 points. Markeith Browning II had 10 points.
The Mastodons improve to 2-0 against the Panthers this season. Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Milwaukee 70-60 on Feb. 4.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
