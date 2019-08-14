The pilot of a single-engine plane died when the aircraft crashed in a field in North Marysville on Wednesday evening, police said.
Firefighters responded to the crash in a large field in the 15700 block of 51st Avenue Northeast, the Marysville Police Department reported shortly after 7 p.m. The crash site is south of the Arlington Municipal Airport.
There were no passengers on board, the police department said. The pilot has not been identified.
The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified about the incident, which will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board. The NTSB will determine the cause of the crash.