Until King County Metro restores some bus routes to First Avenue, I think car traffic should continue to be legal in the Market. For older people, especially, auto access is important.
The closest public transit is on Third Avenue, a current no-go zone due to increased criminal activity.
There used to be the George Benson Waterfront Streetcar Line down on Alaskan Way, buses on First Avenue and a circulating free bus around downtown, all gone now and sadly missed.
When the Market becomes more accessible by public transit, then take another look at traffic access.
Deborah Seymour, Seattle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.