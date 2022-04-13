What a disappointment to read the piece on preserving traffic in Pike Place Market. The writers set up false arguments. Of course the merchants and farmers should be consulted, given permits to allow them to come and go, and to park on Pike Place. Yes, the work of the Market must continue. There could even be parking permitted for a couple of hours on weekday mornings for locals to shop.
The cars to eliminate are private automobiles and rideshares that clog the street, and make it unsafe and less pleasurable to walk, shop and eat at the Market. With all due respect to Victor Steinbrueck, it’s a different world today from the 1970s when he “was very clear that we need to keep the street open to cars …” There is plenty of room for compromise and accommodation.
Sharon von Wolffersdorff, Seattle
