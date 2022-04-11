Re: “Keep Pike Place Market open to traffic” [April 9, Opinion]:
I completely and emphatically agree with the Op-Ed’s authors. A genuine working market makes Pike Place a local jewel and a magnet for visitors.
We often swing by the Market to get fish, vegetables, flowers and more, especially on weekdays. Many others do the same. A permanent closure to traffic would make us far less likely to do so.
Occasional closure for special, heavily attended weekend events is workable. But let’s keep Pike Place an authentic, working market, not some imagineered, theme-park tourist replica of what used to be the heart of Seattle. Keep the Market open to traffic.
Harold Robertson, Seattle
