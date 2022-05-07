Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington on Mill Creek above the Bennington lake area, including the following counties, in northeast Oregon, Umatilla. In southeast Washington, Walla Walla. * WHEN...Until 1130 AM PDT Sunday. Flows are expected to peak late today and then begin to decrease overnight. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas of Mill Creek above Bennington Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1226 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated prolonged rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. The Mill Creek Project operators expect flows to peak around 1300 to 1600 CFS before lowering overnight. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Kooskooskie. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&