ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Thomas Pieters claimed the sixth and biggest European tour title of his career by winning the Abu Dhabi Championship by one shot after a turbulent final round on Sunday.
The Belgian shot an even par 72 in the final round for a total of 278 to edge Rafa Cabrera Bello and Shubhankar Sharma in joint second.
Viktor Hovland (72) fell short in his bid for a third victory in his last four events and finished in joint fourth place with Victor Dubuisson (69), two shots back.
Scott Jamieson, who was bidding for a wire-to-wire victory after leading at the end of each of the first three rounds, tumbled to joint 10th place after shooting a final-round 77.
