SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Josh Pierre-Louis scored 16 points to lead UC Santa Barbara past Hawaii 67-60 on Thursday night.
Amadou Sow had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Gauchos (16-10, 9-6 Big West Conference), who have won five straight. Miles Norris added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Kamaka Hepa had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (15-10, 11-5). Jerome Desrosiers added 15 points. JoVon McClanahan had 13 points and six assists.
The Gauchos evened the season series against the Rainbow Warriors. Hawaii defeated UC Santa Barbara 65-62 on Jan. 29.
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
