https://projects.seattletimes.com/2021/local/photos-of-the-year-2021/
YEAR TWO OF THE PANDEMIC.
Let’s call it The Year of the Needle.
And all the hope, and contention, that came with it.
Besides injections, this year the pandemic brought overrun ICUs, long-awaited reunions and miraculous recoveries.
Seattle Times photographers also covered protests and politics, homelessness, a record heat wave, floods, snowstorms and one of the more unusual sports years in memory. Leavening all of that, fortunately, were exceptional moments of everyday lives. (Oh, and there’s the circumstance of a certain cat that might be the picture of how many of us feel.)
The safety of our photographers, and the people they photograph, is our first priority. Like most of us, the photographers and videographers of The Seattle Times have found ways to work around the hazards of the virus. They’re masked. They’re vaxxed. They’ve had countless COVID-19 tests up their nostrils. So far, so good. Not one of our visual journalists has gotten sick. Once again, “Knock on wood.”
And, once again, they’ve done really good work.
This annual feature of Pacific NW magazine, and our readers’ response to it, reminds those of us on the visual team of the extraordinary responsibility and good fortune we have to be the eyes of this news organization. It motivates us. It unifies us. It humbles us.
Thank you.
And, please, be careful out there!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.