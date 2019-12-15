Picking out the perfect Christmas tree Ken Lambert Dec 15, 2019 Updated 10 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Send Us Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on. Get started! Featured Events Live Cinema Series: "The Nutcracker" (2016 encore) Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 @ 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm Gesa Power House Theatre Facebook Twitter SMS Email The 2019 Live Cinema Series continues at Gesa Power House Theatre with an encore screening o… Read more Nate Miller and The Phunkshun at Bontzu Cellars Friday, December 20th, 2019 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm Bontzu Cellars Facebook Twitter SMS Email Nate Miller and his band will perform a mix of jazz fusion and funk music. Nate Miller, trum… Read more Waitsburg Stocking Stuffer Saturday Saturday, December 21st, 2019 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm Waitsburg Town Hall Facebook Twitter SMS Email Find that last minute perfect gift on Waitsburg’s Main Street, Saturday, December 21. From 1… Read more Click here to post or promote your event U-B Digital Replica Send a Letter to the Editor The Union-Bulletin strives to publish every letter we receive. To send a letter, click the button below. Get started! Job searchby realmatch Local social feed Local social feed