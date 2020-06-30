Photos: Scenes from CHOP, Tuesday, June 30
- Seattle Times photo staff
-
- Updated
- Updated
- 2 min to read
Though Washington students are expected to return to classrooms this fal… Click or tap here to read more
Jeremy Burnham
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Updated
- 1 min to read
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected life for people all over the world. H… Click or tap here to read more
Jeremy Burnham
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Updated
- 1 min to read
This story has been modified to update numbers released this morning.Wal… Click or tap here to read more
Emily Thornton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Updated
- 1 min to read
A 74-year-old Umatilla County man with underlying health conditions was … Click or tap here to read more
Emily Thornton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Updated
- 5 min to read
On a Friday afternoon, with temperatures climbing north of 94 degrees an… Click or tap here to read more
Jed Maynes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.