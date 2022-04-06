2021 belonged to Olivia Rodrigo, the breakout pop queen who won three Grammys on Sunday, including best new artist. Just a week into the new year, Rodrigo, the latest teen Disney star to ascend the pop charts, dropped the song of the year with “drivers license” — a lovesick smash that had America in its feelings the way no one over the age of 21 could provoke. The then-18-year-old quickly swatted down one-hit-wonder whispers, months later unleashing her raved-about debut album “SOUR,” which evokes Taylor Swift’s singer-songwriter cinematics and turn-of-the-century pop-punk. Though she could easily play the shiny new hockey arena across town, Rodrigo’s first headlining tour hit the comparatively intimate WAMU Theater on Wednesday just two dates in. Gracie Abrams opens. Check back for our full review Thursday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.