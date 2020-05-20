Throughout the day, on this page, we will share images from Seattle Times staff photographers documenting the coronavirus outbreak and its effect on Seattle and the Puget Sound area.
The previous day's post can be found here.
Walla Walla County has reported no new COVID-19 cases since Friday while… Click or tap here to read more
OLYMPIA — Ten additional counties in Washington can apply to move to the… Click or tap here to read more
Life has been upended for humans in recent months, but animals are still… Click or tap here to read more
When Dave Voorhees, owner of Seattle’s Bop Street Records, announced las… Click or tap here to read more
The physicians and support staff at Walla Walla Clinic were more than re… Click or tap here to read more
