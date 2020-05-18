Throughout the day, on this page, we will share images from Seattle Times staff photographers documenting the coronavirus outbreak and its effect on Seattle and the Puget Sound area.
The previous day's post can be found here.
Throughout the day, on this page, we will share images from Seattle Times staff photographers documenting the coronavirus outbreak and its effect on Seattle and the Puget Sound area.
The previous day's post can be found here.
SEATTLE — Earlier this week, workers at a state health department wareho… Click or tap here to read more
May 18, 1980, marks the 40th anniversary of the powerful eruption of M… Click or tap here to read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Three Tyson beef plant workers who died of COVID-19 were remembered at a… Click or tap here to read more
Three beef plant workers who died of COVID-19 were remembered at a memor… Click or tap here to read more
Walla Walla County intends to request an early entry into Phase 2 of Gov… Click or tap here to read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.