Throughout the day, on this page, we will share images from Seattle Times staff photographers documenting the coronavirus outbreak and its effect on Seattle and the Puget Sound area.
The previous day's post can be found here.
OLYMPIA — Facing pressure over how they are responding to the new corona… Click or tap here to read more
Benton Franklin Health District officials said nine people in Walla Walla County and about 30 people in Benton and Franklin counties tested positive for COVID-19 because of direct or indirect exposure to the coronavirus while working at Tyson Fresh Meats on Dodd Road in Wallula, according to the Tri-City Herald. Click or tap here to read more
Gov. Jay Inslee said Monday that plans to reopen the state’s economy aft… Click or tap here to read more
Frazier Farmstead Museum in Milton-Freewater escaped damage from floodin… Click or tap here to read more
Margaret “Maggie” Wetherbee hit the ground running at the Washington Sta… Click or tap here to read more