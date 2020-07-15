- Updated
Umatilla, Walla Walla and Garfield counties all reported increases in th…
A coronavirus vaccine being tested in Seattle and Atlanta triggered stro…
With COVID confirmed in Pendleton prison, loved ones say not enough is being done to protect those inside
PENDLETON — Lydia Jarrell stood looking across Westgate in Pendleton at the fenced-off exterior of Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution on Friday, July 10. A few hundred yards away from the facility is the closest she's physically been to her husband in over four months since visitations ceased at the Pendleton prison in February due to a flu outbreak and then were later suspended statewide in March due to COVID-19.
More free face masks will be given out Thursday at three locations.
Sheila Hagar
By The Associated Press