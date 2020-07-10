Photos: Mariners’ first intrasquad game at T-Mobile Park
- Dean Rutz
-
-
-
- 1 min to read
OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said President Donald Trump’s comme… Click or tap here to read more
- Updated
- 1 min to read
Umatilla County Public Health officials said today 54 more people tested… Click or tap here to read more
Chloe LeValley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- Updated
- 1 min to read
PUYALLUP, Wash. — The 2020 Washington State Fair has been canceled becau… Click or tap here to read more
- Updated
- 1 min to read
The College Place School District has pushed back the first day of schoo… Click or tap here to read more
Jeremy Burnham
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
- 1 min to read
Cases of COVID-19 in Walla Walla and Umatilla counties climbed again tod… Click or tap here to read more